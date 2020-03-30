Orangeburg man accused of attacking girlfriend

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man with two prior domestic violence convictions is accused of attacking a woman in a March 24 incident at Palmetto Place Apartments.

Officers charged Steven Fanara, 58, of Columbia Road with first-degree domestic violence.

A neighbor reported hearing Fanara and his girlfriend arguing around 5:30 p.m., according to an ODPS incident report.

The neighbor claimed the girlfriend exited the door and screamed for help. Fanara allegedly threw something at the girlfriend, grabbed her and pulled her back into the apartment.

The girlfriend had an injury to her left arm, the report said.

She said that Fanara began arguing with her while she was cooking dinner and preparing coffee for him.

Fanara told her he wanted three sugars instead of two, the report said.

If convicted, Fanara faces up to 10 years in prison.

His two prior domestic violence convictions were in 2018 and 2019.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office