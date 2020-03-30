Orangeburg man accused of attacking girlfriend

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man with two prior domestic violence convictions is accused of attacking a woman in a March 24 incident at Palmetto Place Apartments.
Officers charged Steven Fanara, 58, of Columbia Road with first-degree domestic violence.
A neighbor reported hearing Fanara and his girlfriend arguing around 5:30 p.m., according to an ODPS incident report.
The neighbor claimed the girlfriend exited the door and screamed for help. Fanara allegedly threw something at the girlfriend, grabbed her and pulled her back into the apartment.
The girlfriend had an injury to her left arm, the report said.
She said that Fanara began arguing with her while she was cooking dinner and preparing coffee for him.
Fanara told her he wanted three sugars instead of two, the report said.
If convicted, Fanara faces up to 10 years in prison.
His two prior domestic violence convictions were in 2018 and 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Vision Court woman in Holly Hill said she woke up at 2:30 a.m. Friday to the sound of gunfire.
She looked out the window and saw a white vehicle turning around in her yard.
Bullets damaged two rooms of the house.
Deputies recovered seven shell casings from the front yard.
No one was injured.
In a separate incident, someone shot at a Frazier Lane home in Cordova and damaged two vehicles there on Saturday morning.
A woman told deputies she was asleep and woke up to the sound of gunfire.
She stayed on the floor with her brother for five minutes after the shooting ended.
She then grabbed her keys and drove to a safer area to call for help.
Deputies recovered several shell casings from the roadway in front of the home.
The vehicles that were damaged include a 2019 Kia Optima and a 2000 Buick Le Sabre.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.