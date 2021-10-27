Orangeburg man accused of attacking ex, causing spinal fracture

An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend over the weekend, “causing a spinal fracture, several lacerations and extreme swelling,” according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrant.
Shemel Monteis Bowman, 32, of 1188 Adden Street, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody Tuesday.
Bowman’s ex-girlfriend told officers that he approached her while they were at an Orangeburg nightclub early Sunday, according to an incident report.
She drove to Bowman’s home and they sat in her car for a while as they talked, the report said. The woman told officers Bowman asked her numerous times to come inside his home because “it was too cold outside.”
She told police she eventually went inside, where Bowman allegedly closed and locked the front door behind her.
The ex-girlfriend claims that Bowman stated, “I did not call you to tell you about another girl, it is about the guy you are dating. ... I’m going to teach you about lying.”
She alleged that Bowman “bludgeoned her with a Hennessey bottle several times.”
She fell to the floor to cover her face and the Bowman allegedly “began to pull her by her hair and legs into the hallway,” the report states.
She also claims he threatened, “I’m going to kill you, b - - - -, where is my gun?”
He allegedly kicked her in the back.
The woman heard Bowman close the front door and screen door and knew he’d left, the report said.
The woman said she managed to get up and look through the peephole and watched as Bowman left the scene in his truck.
She then went to her car and eventually got help.
While at the Regional Medical Center, X-rays showed she had a fractured cervical spine. She also had several lacerations to the back of her head and extreme swelling to the right and left sides of her face.
An ambulance transported the woman to a Charleston hospital for further assessment and treatment.
The woman told police she’s still recovering from major surgery she had in August.
If convicted, Bowman faces up to 20 years in prison.
He remains jailed, without bond, at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD