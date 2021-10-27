Orangeburg man accused of attacking ex, causing spinal fracture

An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend over the weekend, “causing a spinal fracture, several lacerations and extreme swelling,” according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrant.

Shemel Monteis Bowman, 32, of 1188 Adden Street, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

Bowman’s ex-girlfriend told officers that he approached her while they were at an Orangeburg nightclub early Sunday, according to an incident report.

She drove to Bowman’s home and they sat in her car for a while as they talked, the report said. The woman told officers Bowman asked her numerous times to come inside his home because “it was too cold outside.”

She told police she eventually went inside, where Bowman allegedly closed and locked the front door behind her.

The ex-girlfriend claims that Bowman stated, “I did not call you to tell you about another girl, it is about the guy you are dating. ... I’m going to teach you about lying.”

She alleged that Bowman “bludgeoned her with a Hennessey bottle several times.”