Orangeburg man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and her sister, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Warren Gary Hughes, 39, of Cordova Road, is facing one count each of first-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The girlfriend reported that her sister was visiting when Hughes arrived home from work on Dec. 26.

Hughes “became irate” because her sister was there, she said.

She and her sister claimed that Hughes pushed them and caused them to fall before he went to his truck and allegedly retrieved a firearm.

Hughes was taken into custody on Monday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Hughes’ bond at $11,000 on Monday. Hughes posted bond on Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

In other reports:

• A concerned citizen reported hearing shots fired around 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the area of Representative Circle in Orangeburg.

A deputy patrolled the area, but didn’t see anyone firing a weapon or spent shell casings on the ground.

• A woman called deputies to report that someone stole her .22-caliber Ruger pistol from her unlocked Toyota Camry. It was parked at her Morninghill Drive home in Orangeburg.

She reported the theft on Monday.

The gun is valued at $450.

• A Wire Road woman, in Neeses, reported someone stole her .22-caliber Ruger pistol.

She reported the theft on Saturday.