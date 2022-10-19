Orangeburg man accused of assaulting pregnant ex

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant and holding a child.

Davonta “Dae Dae” Latrell Charley, of 1753 B Street, is charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

His ex called deputies to her apartment on Sept. 28 after Charley allegedly left her with a knot on her forehead. She was 31 weeks pregnant at the time, according to an incident report.

The woman claims she fell asleep on the sofa and woke up to the sound of someone attempting to get inside of her apartment.

She claims she recognized the person as Charley, her ex-boyfriend.

She told him to leave, but he allegedly said he would kick in the door.

The woman opened the door and let him in, the incident report states.

The woman claims Charley accused her of seeing someone else, so she told him to leave. She opened the door for him to exit, but he allegedly closed the door and refused to leave.

She claims he struck her while she was holding her child.

She then balled up to cover the child and Charley allegedly punched her in the head and then left.

If convicted, Charley faces up to life in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man reported on Monday that someone stole his fully-loaded AR-15 firearm that he had in the trunk of an acquaintance’s car.

The theft occurred in the Orangeburg Mall Circle parking lot during the early morning hours.

The firearm is valued at $577.