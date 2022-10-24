Orangeburg man accused of assaulting girlfriend; warrant claims suspect spit on officer

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 23-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and spitting on an officer who was restraining him, according to an ODPS incident report.

Corey Ryheem Felder Jr., of Rustic Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence and one count each of throwing bodily fluids and giving false information to law enforcement.

The incident began Friday morning as Felder was visiting his girlfriend at Glenfield Apartments, located at 2450 Columbia Road.

The girlfriend told officers that she went to prepare a bottle for her 11-month-old child.

She discovered that Felder left hair all over the sink in the bathroom and the kitchen sink was full of dirty dishes, according to an incident report.

She told Felder he needed to clean up after himself.

The two exchanged words.

She claims Felder took her phone and she tried to get it back.

Felder then allegedly punched and slapped her.

The girlfriend said she defended herself with pepper spray, a pot and a kitchen knife.

Felder allegedly continued to physically assault her, even after she deployed pepper spray.

She told officers she blacked out several times.

A neighbor called police to report hearing a man and woman in a physical altercation next door.

Officers arrived and detained Felder.

They claimed he tried to pull away and reach his girlfriend, saying “I’m going to beat the f - - - out of you” and “I’m go shoot this b - - - - up.”

Felder allegedly spit on an officer, his warrant states.

His additional count of first-degree domestic violence stems from an Aug. 15 incident when he allegedly strangled the same girlfriend when she was four months pregnant with his child.

Officers served Felder with that warrant when they took him into custody on Friday.

If convicted, Felder faces up to 10 years in prison on each count of first-degree domestic violence.

In a separate incident, someone stole catalytic converters from the following vehicles at Carolina Rides LLC, located at 747 Rowe Street: a black Jeep Compass, a silver GMC Envoy, a bronze Dodge Ram, a black Chrysler 300, a gold Buick Enclave, a white Ford F150, a white Chrysler 300, a gray Chevrolet Traverse, a blue Ford Escape, a black Nissan, a black GMC Envoy and a blue Chevrolet Avalanche.

The theft was reported on Friday morning.

Officers discovered a baseball hat, a flashlight and several saw blades near a hole in a fence where the vehicles were housed.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $12,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The following items were reported stolen from B&B Body Shop, located at 9087 Old State Road, Holly Hill, on Thursday: a shop fan, a pressure washer, a sandblaster helmet, a toolbox, a Yamaha generator; two each of Milwaukee impact driver drills, truck tires, eight-foot folding tables, 26-inch chrome Polaris rims, racecar headers and three DeWalt impact driver drills.

A surveillance video camera captured the theft.

The value of the stolen items is $15,700.