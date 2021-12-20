Orangeburg man accused of assaulting child’s mother

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of punching the mother of his 1-year-old child at the child’s birthday party on Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Devonta Art Jefferson, 22, of Jamison Avenue, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident started at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a Foxfire Lane home in Orangeburg.

The mother of the child accused Jefferson of bringing up a prior incident and then punching her in the face while she was holding the child.

The force was enough to “knock her to the floor, causing her to land on the baby,” the report states.

The report alleges Jefferson grabbed his AR-15 pistol from a bedroom, waved it around the room, pointed it at the child’s mother and then went to the back porch, the report states.

Jefferson allegedly fired seven rounds into the air “out of frustration” before he fled the scene.

Orangeburg County EMS paramedics checked out the child and its mother’s swollen, bleeding face and found “no major cause for treatment with either involved party,” the report states.

Seven shell casings were collected from the scene, the report states.

Deputies located Jefferson at his residence and took him into custody on two outstanding warrants.

They claimed Jefferson told them where to find the .300-caliber ATI AR-15 pistol he allegedly used during the incident.

“Jefferson either reloaded the magazine or inserted a fresh magazine into the rifle as the magazine was fully loaded when I recovered both it and the rifle,” a deputy wrote in his report.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set Jefferson’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, Jefferson had not yet posted bond.

In other reports:

• Someone shot a mobile home on Easy Street in Orangeburg around 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

Two bullets struck the home.

The two people in the home weren’t physically injured.

Deputies recovered shell casings from the roadway.

• Someone fired a gun in front of the employee entry gate at Husqvarna, located at 172 Old Elloree Road, just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

No one was injured. Officials believe it may be connected to a domestic incident.

• A man is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound to his ankle, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred at 7:43 p.m. Friday at a Ninety Six Road home in Neeses.

The man’s sister drove her injured brother to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

• Someone stole a 2016 BMW X-5 SUV that was parked at a Kennerly Road home early Sunday morning. The BMW is valued at $20,000.

• Someone stole a 12-foot enclosed U-Haul trailer and a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck at Hutto Exxon, located at 1182 Good Farm Road, Holly Hill.

The thefts were reported on Friday.

The value of the stolen items is $6,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Officers charged Tammie Shnell Brown, 49, of Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, with third-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest on Friday.

Brown allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face and left arm and punched the Malibu Apartments office manager in the face and neck, according to an incident report.

While officers attempted to put Brown in a patrol vehicle, she allegedly kicked an officer twice, the report claims.

An officer alleges that Brown told her that she’d taken molly, cocaine and consumed alcoholic beverages prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.