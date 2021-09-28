Orangeburg man accused of assaulting 79-year-old

According to the incident report, Carr allegedly claimed that he was hitting the first man when the 79-year-old must have gotten on his back, so he began to hit him too.

A witness alleged Carr assaulted the 79-year-old man, then walked out of the room but returned moments later to “beat him more,” the report states.

A deputy transported Carr to the Regional Medical Center because he injured his left hand during the altercation, the report states. He was then taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Carr, who also has a Columbia address, being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He has a record of convictions in Richland County that dates back to 2011.

In June 2011, Carr didn’t show up for court and was convicted of third-degree assault and battery. Later that year, Carr pleaded guilty to shoplifting.

In April 2012, Carr pleaded guilty to unlawful carry of a pistol.

The next year, he pleaded guilty to unlawful carry of a pistol and shoplifting.

On Jan. 16, 2014, Carr pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.