Orangeburg man accused of assaulting 79-year-old

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of assaulting a 79-year-old and another man on Friday.
Quincy Alphonso Carr III, 28, of Benthomp Road, is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravating nature and third-degree assault and battery.
Carr shares a home with three men. He’s accused of attacking two of them, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants and an incident report.
One of the men claimed that Carr punched him in the face for no reason.
Carr alleged the injured man called him a “n - - - - “ and swung at him, the report states.
The injured man denied Carr’s claim.
Also, deputies reported finding a 79-year-old man “laying on the floor with blood all over his face and the floor.”
The man’s “eyes were purple and swollen shut along with his nose being bloody,” the report said.
The deputy also reported that it appeared there were teeth on the floor beside the man and an unknown liquid appeared to have come from him.
The injured man wasn’t able to answer any of the deputy’s questions.
A helicopter flew the injured man to a trauma hospital.
According to the incident report, Carr allegedly claimed that he was hitting the first man when the 79-year-old must have gotten on his back, so he began to hit him too.
A witness alleged Carr assaulted the 79-year-old man, then walked out of the room but returned moments later to “beat him more,” the report states.
A deputy transported Carr to the Regional Medical Center because he injured his left hand during the altercation, the report states. He was then taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Carr, who also has a Columbia address, being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He has a record of convictions in Richland County that dates back to 2011.
In June 2011, Carr didn’t show up for court and was convicted of third-degree assault and battery. Later that year, Carr pleaded guilty to shoplifting.
In April 2012, Carr pleaded guilty to unlawful carry of a pistol.
The next year, he pleaded guilty to unlawful carry of a pistol and shoplifting.
On Jan. 16, 2014, Carr pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Deandrea Benjamin sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to three years of probation. She gave him credit for having already served 73 days in jail.
If he’s convicted on his recent charges, Carr faces up to 20 years in prison.
