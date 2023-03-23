Federal, state and local law enforcement joined forces Tuesday to take a 20-year-old Orangeburg man into custody on a variety of charges.

Marrion Tyrek Knight, of Courage Lane, was located at a Roosevelt Gardens apartment, located on Judicial Circle, by officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Services Fugitive Taskforce and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Knight is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count each of possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In addition, Knight was served with two warrants from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Those charges stem from two incidents in 2022:

• Knight is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with an Aug. 2, 2022, incident.

He’s accused of following a 15-year-old boy and his aunt from a grocery store and pointing an AR-style long gun at them, according to his warrant.

Video allegedly shows him at the store, then following them while he’s riding in a vehicle and arcing his shoulder as if he were holding a long gun.

• Knight’s also charged with first-degree assault and battery in an Oct. 8, 2022, incident at a Freeland Street home.

In that incident, a 16-year-old boy claims that Knight pointed a firearm in his face while holding his hand on the trigger.

Knight allegedly threatened to kill the teen, his warrant states.