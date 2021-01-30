Orangeburg man accused of 9 vehicle break-ins

An Orangeburg man is facing 19 charges after allegedly breaking into several vehicles and cashing a stolen lottery ticket.
Deshaun Anthony Ryan, 46, of 335 Jamison Avenue, is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $200,000 surety bond.
He appeared in a Calhoun County bond court on Thursday.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office charged him with nine counts of breaking into motor vehicles, five counts of petit larceny with enhancement and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and financial transaction card theft.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged him with first-offense simple possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of cocaine.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged him with one count of intent to defraud the S.C. Education Lottery.
Warrants accuse him of breaking into several vehicles at homes along Old Sandy Run Road in January. Authorities say many of the vehicles were unlocked.
Investigators allege he took someone’s bank card, a lottery ticket and several firearms.
The SLED warrant alleges that he attempted to cash in the $20 scratch-off lottery ticket at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 22 at a Chestnut Street gas station.
The warrant claims Ryan is recorded on video and audio equipment from the store.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Ryan’s home on Jan. 26 and allegedly found three bags of marijuana totaling about 10 grams and a folded $20 bill containing cocaine.
Ryan’s prior convictions include three counts of financial transaction card fraud in 2013, 2014 and 2019, shoplifting in 2005 and receiving stolen goods in 2002.
As part of Ryan’s bond conditions, Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom stipulated that he’s not allowed in Calhoun County unless it’s to meet with an attorney or attend a court hearing.
As of Friday afternoon, Ryan had not posted bail.
