Orangeburg man accused of 9 vehicle break-ins

An Orangeburg man is facing 19 charges after allegedly breaking into several vehicles and cashing a stolen lottery ticket.

Deshaun Anthony Ryan, 46, of 335 Jamison Avenue, is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $200,000 surety bond.

He appeared in a Calhoun County bond court on Thursday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office charged him with nine counts of breaking into motor vehicles, five counts of petit larceny with enhancement and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and financial transaction card theft.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged him with first-offense simple possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of cocaine.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged him with one count of intent to defraud the S.C. Education Lottery.

Warrants accuse him of breaking into several vehicles at homes along Old Sandy Run Road in January. Authorities say many of the vehicles were unlocked.

Investigators allege he took someone’s bank card, a lottery ticket and several firearms.