Orangeburg man accused in second attack on woman

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Sanquain Deshun Weaver was accused hitting a pregnant woman in her mouth and grabbing her throat on Dec. 28. He’s now accused of committing a similar crime on Dec. 2.
Weaver, 23, of Douglas MacArthur Drive, is being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a total of two counts of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Weaver’s warrant for the Dec. 2 incident accuses him of placing his arm around a woman’s neck “while trying to drag her back in the house from outside and was strangling her about the throat causing her to fear that she was going to pass out and began having cramps.”
The accuser is the same in both incidents.
Reports state that the woman didn’t name Weaver in the Dec. 2 incident, but instead gave officers a false name.
In the Dec. 28 incident, a warrant accuses Weaver of striking the same woman in the mouth “and strangling her about the throat causing her to feel that she was losing consciousness.”
He allegedly broke the woman’s cellphone by throwing it into a wall.
Weaver faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge if he’s convicted.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2019 silver Nissan Rogue that was parked outside of a Vance convenience store on Lodge Hall Street around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 26.
A woman told deputies that she’d left her keys inside of the unsecured rental vehicle while she was in the store, according to an incident report.
The store’s surveillance video system recorded the theft.
The value of the vehicle is $17,000.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2002 blue Ford Expedition from a Rosewood Drive residence in Orangeburg.
The owner discovered the theft around 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
He told deputies that the driver’s side door stays unlocked due to a faulty part.
The value of the vehicle is $1,000.
• A man stole a 2013 white Honda Accord parked at a convenience store on Neeses Highway around 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
The theft was captured on the store’s surveillance video system.
The car is valued at $12,000.
• Someone broke into a Riverbank Drive shed in Orangeburg on Christmas Day and stole an ECHO chainsaw, a Husqvarna chainsaw and a Husqvarna leaf blower.
The value of the stolen items is $1,200.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.