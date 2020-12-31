Orangeburg man accused in second attack on woman

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Sanquain Deshun Weaver was accused hitting a pregnant woman in her mouth and grabbing her throat on Dec. 28. He’s now accused of committing a similar crime on Dec. 2.

Weaver, 23, of Douglas MacArthur Drive, is being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a total of two counts of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Weaver’s warrant for the Dec. 2 incident accuses him of placing his arm around a woman’s neck “while trying to drag her back in the house from outside and was strangling her about the throat causing her to fear that she was going to pass out and began having cramps.”

The accuser is the same in both incidents.

Reports state that the woman didn’t name Weaver in the Dec. 2 incident, but instead gave officers a false name.

In the Dec. 28 incident, a warrant accuses Weaver of striking the same woman in the mouth “and strangling her about the throat causing her to feel that she was losing consciousness.”

He allegedly broke the woman’s cellphone by throwing it into a wall.

Weaver faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge if he’s convicted.