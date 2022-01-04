Orangeburg man, 19, ID’d as shooting victim; death probed as homicide

A 19-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who was shot to death on Dec. 27 in Cordova.

Alton Hair Jr. of Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, died of a gunshot wound, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Hair’s death is under investigation as a homicide.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said on Tuesday that no one has been arrested in the death.

Deputies were called to 148 Petunia Court at 9:39 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunfire, Walker said.

As a deputy responded to the scene, he radioed to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers for backup.

The deputy reported someone was still shooting as officers were on their way.

Officers found Hair on the ground in the doorway of a silver Honda Accord, according to an ODPS incident report. The Accord had several bullet holes.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Hair to the Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injures.

In addition, a 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to his arm.

The 17-year-old and another man were standing on the porch of a nearby home when officers arrived. They yelled to officers that someone tried to rob them and then gave a description of the person.

In addition, a 17-year-old had an abrasion to his head, reports say.

One of the people at the shooting scene reported another person was injured, but deputies could not locate him, the sheriff’s office report said.

If anyone has information about the shooting incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

