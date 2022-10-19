Orangeburg man, 19, convicted in 2020 murder

An Orangeburg County jury convicted a 19-year-old man of murder in the May 10, 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Na-Ja Shelby Sanders.

The jury deliberated under an hour on Wednesday before convicting Kari Kayshon Ryant, of 2554 Russell St., Orangeburg, 1st Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott said. The trial began on Monday

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor didn’t sentence Ryant on Wednesday.

Due to Ryant’s age, his sentencing hearing will take place in January 2023, Scott said. Ryant may face life in prison.

Scott said he appreciates Chief Charles Austin Sr. and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for their assistance in preparing for trial.

Ryant was 17 when he shot Sanders in the back of the head at 5:28 p.m. on Whitman Street near Plywood Street, according to ODPS warrants.

The incident was captured on video.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Whitman Street after receiving a call about a male in the roadway, according to an incident report.

First responders attempted to revive Sanders, but weren’t successful.

One of Sanders’ cousins told officers that he received a text from him at 4:58 p.m. asking him to “come get me,” an incident report states.

Sanders never told the cousin his location. Later, the cousin received a phone call notifying him that Sanders had been shot.

A motive was never determined in the shooting, Scott said.