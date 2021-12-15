Orangeburg landlord shot in chin

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg landlord was shot in the chin on Sunday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident happened on Cherry Hill Road, but the injured man drove himself to Dodge’s store, located at 1801 Old Edisto Drive, where he called for help at 5:14 p.m.

Emergency crews found the bleeding man inside his vehicle.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The man told deputies that he and a tenant had been texting each other about where they could meet so he could collect rent money, the report states.

He said the tenant likes to meet in discreet locations to pay rent.

They agreed to meet at the Cherry Hill Road site.

The man alleges that he and the tenant were discussing a 30-day eviction notice when another man began “walking fast” toward his vehicle, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chin.

In other reports:

• The following items were stolen from the Orangeburg Flea Market, located at 2929 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg: a computer, a cast car, a sweater, a cellphone, jewelry and an electronic tablet.

The items are valued at $1,540.

The theft was reported Tuesday.

• An Orangeburg woman said the following items were stolen from her Hilton Street shed: a punching bag, a Sony PlayStation 4 and two brand-new televisions.

The value of the stolen items is $1,000. The theft was reported Tuesday.

