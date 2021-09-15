Orangeburg jury convicts sex offender

An Orangeburg County jury convicted a 34-year-old Elgin man of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Stephen Robert Provost, of 1206 Bookman Road, on Sept. 8, to 15 years in prison.
She also ordered him to register as a sex offender.
The incident took place on Aug. 16, 2018, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant and grand jury indictment.
The jury didn’t convict Provost of a second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between ages 11 and 14, charge.
