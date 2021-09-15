 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg jury convicts sex offender
0 comments

Orangeburg jury convicts sex offender

{{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County jury convicted a 34-year-old Elgin man of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Stephen Robert Provost, of 1206 Bookman Road, on Sept. 8, to 15 years in prison.

She also ordered him to register as a sex offender.

The incident took place on Aug. 16, 2018, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant and grand jury indictment.

The jury didn’t convict Provost of a second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between ages 11 and 14, charge.

Stephen Robert Provost

Provost

 OCDC

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Santee man accused of murdering estranged wife taken into custody

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News