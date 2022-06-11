Orangeburg Juneteenth celebration June 18

A Juneteenth celebration will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18.

“We’re going to push unity in our communities,” said event organizer Cindy Evans.

“There’s still a lot to do as a human race, but we’re celebrating freedom today,” she added.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth into law as a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth” is the shortened version of “June 19,” the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the surrender of the Confederacy and two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

June 20 is the official federal day to commemorate Juneteenth this year.

The Orangeburg Juneteenth celebration kicks off on Friday, June 17, with the Miss Juneteenth Pageant, which will take place online. A time hasn’t been announced.

A full day of Juneteenth festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a parade down Russell Street in Orangeburg.

Then, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Juneteenth celebration continues at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St.

There will be live music, performers, games, food, drink, Black-owned business vendors, cultural conversations, interactive spaces and more.

Beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the festival will feature an interactive roundtable discussion about women in politics, education, Black excellence and police brutality among other topics.

At 9 p.m., there will be a fireworks display at the fairgrounds.

Evans said this is the second time for the Orangeburg Juneteenth celebration to be held at the fairgrounds.

She noted that Craig Wolley started a Juneteenth celebration a few years ago and he is a co-organizer for this year’s events.

Admission to the Juneteenth celebration is free.

There are 102 vendors registered for the event.

“It’s always great when you can do something with and for the public,” Evans said.

For more information, visit the event’s website at www.ocjuneteenth.com.

