Orangeburg honors Barnwell with flags
Orangeburg honors Barnwell with flags

Honoring Charles “Buddy” Barnwell

The City of Orangeburg lowered flags to half-staff on Thursday in memory of former Orangeburg Councilman Charles “Buddy” Barnwell who died on Aug. 17. He was 79. Barnwell served as a city councilman from 2001 until 2017. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. A reception will follow at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg's Presbyterian Centre, located at 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg. The family will also receive friends and family at their home after the reception. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

The City of Orangeburg lowered flags to half-staff on Thursday in memory of former Orangeburg Councilman Charles “Buddy” Barnwell who died on Aug. 17. He was 79.

Barnwell served as a city councilman from 2001 until 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. A reception will follow at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg's Presbyterian Centre, located at 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg. The family will also receive friends and family at their home after the reception.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

