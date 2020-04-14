Orangeburg home, vehicle shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Eleven people – including six juveniles – were inside a Saddlebrook Drive home in Orangeburg when someone shot at the house and a vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A twelfth person was outside when the shots rang out.
No one was injured.
The incident occurred just before midnight Saturday.
A woman reported she was on the phone with her sister and walked onto the front porch.
She noticed the cabin light on her mother’s vehicle was on and there appeared to be a person standing by the fence.
The woman saw a flash from a gun and she ran back inside.
Deputies spotted damage from multiple bullets outside the home. At least two bullets made it inside the home.
A red Toyota Corolla was also damaged.
Deputies recovered six shell casings and a pair of slide-on slippers from the roadway, the report states.
Also on Saturday, a man reported that someone stole his wife’s vehicle from a gas station.
The man said he drove the 2013 black Dodge Avenger to Enmarket at 2083 St. Matthews Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday to see if his brother was inside.
The man noticed his vehicle was gone when he exited the store.
He told deputies he left the engine running because there was a problem with the vehicle’s battery, the incident report said.
The vehicle is valued at $11,000.
