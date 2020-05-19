Orangeburg home, vehicle shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A home and vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Perwalt Court in Orangeburg late Friday night.
A woman called deputies to report that she and two other adults were in the home around 11:30 p.m. when they heard multiple pops outside.
She didn’t realize her home had been hit until she saw a damaged window when she exited the residence.
Her Toyota Camry had damage from gunfire.
No one in the home was injured.
In other reports:
• Two people were treated for injuries they received when people tried to hit them with vehicles in two separate incidents, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.
Both incidents occurred on Judicial Circle at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments in Orangeburg on Monday.
The first incident happened around 3 p.m.
An injured woman told deputies that another woman drove into her parking space at the apartment complex. She said the woman accused her of throwing a brick through her vehicle’s window earlier.
The injured woman said she began walking to her own vehicle to call the sheriff’s office when the second woman allegedly “cut the wheel to her vehicle and intentionally struck her with the vehicle before speeding away.”
The injured woman’s right leg appeared to be broken.
In a separate incident at 8:45 p.m., a witness alleged that a friend was carrying a 1-year-old when someone attempted to hit her with a vehicle.
The witness said the incident caused the 1-year-old girl to be thrown from her friend’s arms. The baby landed in a paved area.
The extent of the baby’s injuries aren’t known.
The sheriff’s office asked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident due to a conflict of interest.
• A Bonita Lane man in Holly Hill reported Friday that someone stole three firearms out of his 1997 Ford Expedition.
The firearms include: a black and green 9 mm Taurus handgun, a brown 9 mm Taurus handgun and a black .40-caliber Glock 17.
The value of the stolen firearms is $774.
• An Orangeburg man’s vehicle was stolen while he was visiting a friend on Laughing Gull Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
The man said he left his keys in the vehicle with the windows down, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. He was at his friend’s home no more than five minutes.
The 2001 Mercedes E320 is valued at $6,000.
• Someone stole multiple firearms and money from a man’s Gabigar Road home near Holly Hill on Friday. Someone entered the home through a window.
The man said the following items were stolen:
• A silver and black .45-caliber Kimber 1911 pistol
• A brown Ruger 10/22 long gun
• A 30-inch field barrel Beretta shotgun
• A tan metal firebox which contained uncirculated paper money and coins totaling $1,500
The total value of stolen firearms and currency is $5,500.
