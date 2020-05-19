Orangeburg home, vehicle shot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A home and vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Perwalt Court in Orangeburg late Friday night.

A woman called deputies to report that she and two other adults were in the home around 11:30 p.m. when they heard multiple pops outside.

She didn’t realize her home had been hit until she saw a damaged window when she exited the residence.

Her Toyota Camry had damage from gunfire.

No one in the home was injured.

In other reports:

• Two people were treated for injuries they received when people tried to hit them with vehicles in two separate incidents, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.

Both incidents occurred on Judicial Circle at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments in Orangeburg on Monday.

The first incident happened around 3 p.m.

An injured woman told deputies that another woman drove into her parking space at the apartment complex. She said the woman accused her of throwing a brick through her vehicle’s window earlier.