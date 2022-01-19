Orangeburg home shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a Cold Drive home in Orangeburg. No one was home at the time, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The homeowner discovered that bullets penetrated the walls when he came home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the report said.

The homeowner heard gunfire in rapid succession behind the property a few days before.

The home sustained approximately $1,000 in damage.

In an unrelated report, someone burglarized a mobile home belonging to Orangeburg Homes LLC, located 1580 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

The burglar damaged two doors, two windows and the furnace, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.

The burglar also stole the kitchen sink and two toilets.

The value of the stolen items is $900.

The burglary was reported on Tuesday morning.

