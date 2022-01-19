Orangeburg home shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone shot a Cold Drive home in Orangeburg. No one was home at the time, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The homeowner discovered that bullets penetrated the walls when he came home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the report said.
The homeowner heard gunfire in rapid succession behind the property a few days before.
The home sustained approximately $1,000 in damage.
In an unrelated report, someone burglarized a mobile home belonging to Orangeburg Homes LLC, located 1580 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.
The burglar damaged two doors, two windows and the furnace, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
The burglar also stole the kitchen sink and two toilets.
The value of the stolen items is $900.
The burglary was reported on Tuesday morning.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD