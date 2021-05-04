Orangeburg home shot

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone shot a Waring Street home on Saturday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.

The resident told officers that a friend was at his home moments earlier.

He and the friend had a verbal altercation and he asked his friend to leave, the report states.

He escorted his friend to the door and his friend left.

The resident then began to walk to his bedroom when he heard two pops, the report states.

The resident discovered someone shot his front door and a window. No one was injured.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg County woman alleges a long-time family friend sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The report states the man was staying at the woman’s home overnight and he was supposed to be asleep on the sofa.

She claims she woke up around 5:30 a.m. to find the man assaulting her and recording the incident with his cellphone.