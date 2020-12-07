Orangeburg home shot multiple times

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man and three juveniles were in an Orangeburg home when someone fired multiple shots at it at 1:32 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

The man reported that he heard up to eight gunshots. Five bullets struck the Gramercy Lane home.

Deputies recovered a shell casing from a damaged barn.

They also collected eight shell casings from the roadway.

No one was injured.

In other reports:

• Someone stole two Vizio smart televisions and two Samsung smart televisions from Walmart on North Road on Sunday.

Their value is $2,345.

• Someone stole sockets and a gas canister from a Slab Landing Road workshop in Neeses around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance footage showed a black Ford F-150 pulling into the yard and under the shed. It also shows the passenger entering the unlocked workshop and taking an empty VP Racing fuel canister and numerous Snap-on impact wrenches.

The value of the stolen items is $2,530.