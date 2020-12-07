Orangeburg home shot multiple times

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man and three juveniles were in an Orangeburg home when someone fired multiple shots at it at 1:32 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.
The man reported that he heard up to eight gunshots. Five bullets struck the Gramercy Lane home.
Deputies recovered a shell casing from a damaged barn.
They also collected eight shell casings from the roadway.
No one was injured.
In other reports:
• Someone stole two Vizio smart televisions and two Samsung smart televisions from Walmart on North Road on Sunday.
Their value is $2,345.
• Someone stole sockets and a gas canister from a Slab Landing Road workshop in Neeses around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Surveillance footage showed a black Ford F-150 pulling into the yard and under the shed. It also shows the passenger entering the unlocked workshop and taking an empty VP Racing fuel canister and numerous Snap-on impact wrenches.
The value of the stolen items is $2,530.
• Someone stole a 2008 Cadillac GTS from a Palm Harbor Drive property in Orangeburg before 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
The owner of the Cadillac told deputies that he’d locked each of the doors and had the keys in his possession.
The value of the vehicle is $5,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole 22 custom pool cues and a hexagonal cue case that holds up to 24 cues from Sir Williams Tavern at Orangeburg Mall Circle.
The stolen cues include 14 made by Meucci and eight made by McDermott.
The value of the stolen cues and case is $9,109.
In a separate incident, a Broughton Street man reported Saturday that someone stole his debit card and several firearms from his home.
The stolen items include: a Remington 870 Express camouflage shotgun, a Remington Model 66 rifle with a nylon stock, a .25-caliber ACP 950 BS Berretta, a .32-caliber Beretta from Italy (World War II vintage) and a .22-caliber blue steel H&K revolver.
He also reported that someone tried to use his debit card to create a money order during the same time period.
The value of the stolen firearms is $2,350.
