Orangeburg home shot; 11-year-old injured during birthday sleepover

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone shot into a Henley Street home on Saturday morning, with a bullet grazing the neck and shoulder of an 11-year-old, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers received a call about shots being fired into the home at 2:57 a.m.

The homeowner told officers there was a birthday sleepover at the home and that 10 people were asleep on the floor of the main room.

Officers discovered multiple spent shell casings in the road near the house.

The residents didn’t know who would have shot their home and said they don’t have any ongoing issues with anyone.

The 11-year-old was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment and released.

In other reports:

• Two men reported being robbed in the parking lot of the Prince of Orange Mall, located at 2390 Chestnut Street, at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

One of the men reported that a gunman tried to snatch his Fendi cross-body bag. One of the gunmen struck him in the head with a gun, leaving a laceration on his forehead.