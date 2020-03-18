Orangeburg home damaged by bullet; shots fired on Bill Salley

A Hickory Hill Road home was damaged by a bullet at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The bullet struck the underpinning of the home.
A resident of the home also reported hearing the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of Bill Salley Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Two hours later, a concerned citizen called to report that someone was walking down Bill Salley Road while shooting a gun.
Deputies recovered 24 spent shell casings in the roadway.
.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.