Orangeburg home damaged by bullet; shots fired on Bill Salley
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A Hickory Hill Road home was damaged by a bullet at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The bullet struck the underpinning of the home.

A resident of the home also reported hearing the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of Bill Salley Road.

Two hours later, a concerned citizen called to report that someone was walking down Bill Salley Road while shooting a gun.

Deputies recovered 24 spent shell casings in the roadway.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

