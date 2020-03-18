Orangeburg home damaged by bullet; shots fired on Bill Salley

A Hickory Hill Road home was damaged by a bullet at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The bullet struck the underpinning of the home.

A resident of the home also reported hearing the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of Bill Salley Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two hours later, a concerned citizen called to report that someone was walking down Bill Salley Road while shooting a gun.

Deputies recovered 24 spent shell casings in the roadway.

.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.