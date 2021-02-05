Orangeburg home burglarized

Orangeburg County
Sheriff Office
An Orangeburg home was burglarized Wednesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Items stolen from the Coleman Avenue home include a $600 65-inch TLC Smart television, a 55-inch Smart TV valued at $400 and various Nike sneakers valued at $600. Jewelry was also stolen.
The total value of the stolen items is $2,925.
Someone also bleached clothes and poured potato chips all over the floor.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2005 Coachman camper from land off of Tee Vee Road in Elloree.
The camper is valued at $15,000.
• Someone stole a trailer and tiller from hunting property on Redmond Mill Road in North. The owner said he last saw the items a couple of weeks before.
The items are valued at $1,200.
Lexington
County Sheriff’s
Department
An Orangeburg man is facing a grand larceny charge in connection with a truck stolen from a West Columbia car dealership.
Andre Spencer McCartney, 20, was taken into custody on Friday at the dealership, according to the sheriff’s department.
“Two passersby noticed a truck halfway through a fence and stuck in a ditch beside a used car lot on East Steele Road shortly after midnight,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When we arrived on scene, they told us they saw someone running away from the truck when they pulled up.”
Deputies found McCartney in the woods near the car lot, according to Koon.
“The owner of the car lot said someone stole the key to the truck a few days ago,” Koon said. “He reports the stolen truck is worth almost $23,000. It was recovered with only minor damage.”
McCartney is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.