Orangeburg home burglarized

Andre Spencer McCartney, 20, was taken into custody on Friday at the dealership, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Two passersby noticed a truck halfway through a fence and stuck in a ditch beside a used car lot on East Steele Road shortly after midnight,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When we arrived on scene, they told us they saw someone running away from the truck when they pulled up.”

Deputies found McCartney in the woods near the car lot, according to Koon.

“The owner of the car lot said someone stole the key to the truck a few days ago,” Koon said. “He reports the stolen truck is worth almost $23,000. It was recovered with only minor damage.”

McCartney is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

