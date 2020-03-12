Orangeburg home burglarized while sick son slept inside

She told deputies that she was in the living room when her dog began barking.

As she went to her bedroom, the male ran out, but not before she had a chance to ask him, “What the hell are you doing in here?” according to the incident report.

She told deputies the male mumbled something about his girlfriend, the report states.

She noticed that the male rummaged through her bedroom’s dresser drawers and cabinet.

She also noted that the male took his shoes off and left them at the backdoor.

Nothing was missing, she told deputies.

She told deputies that she knew the burglar by name because he’d performed some work at her residence in the past.

• Someone forced their way into a Shadow Lawn Drive home on Wednesday and stole a Sony PlayStation4, a 50-inch flat screen TV and two pairs of men’s size 9.5 Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

A woman called deputies at 8:30 p.m. to report that she’d been gone for about two hours. When she returned, she noticed that her door was slightly open.

She told deputies she locked the doorknob, but not the deadbolt.