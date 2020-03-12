Orangeburg home burglarized while sick son slept inside

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man’s home was burglarized Tuesday afternoon while his son was asleep in his bedroom, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The father reported his son became sick at school. The father took him to their Fred Street apartment.
The father left at noon while his son slept. When the father returned at 1 p.m., he noticed the home was burglarized.
A Microsoft Xbox gaming system, eight Microsoft Xbox games and four torch lighters were stolen.
His son was still in the bed asleep.
The son told his father that he didn’t know where the items went, but remembered that someone walked into the bedroom while he was sleeping. The son thought it was his father.
The father said the burglar entered the apartment through the rear.
The value of the stolen items is $720.
In other reports:
You have free articles remaining.
• A man burglarized a Crosby Street home on Wednesday while the 78-year-old resident was in the living room, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman called deputies at 5:47 p.m., just seconds after the burglary occurred.
She told deputies that she was in the living room when her dog began barking.
As she went to her bedroom, the male ran out, but not before she had a chance to ask him, “What the hell are you doing in here?” according to the incident report.
She told deputies the male mumbled something about his girlfriend, the report states.
She noticed that the male rummaged through her bedroom’s dresser drawers and cabinet.
She also noted that the male took his shoes off and left them at the backdoor.
Nothing was missing, she told deputies.
She told deputies that she knew the burglar by name because he’d performed some work at her residence in the past.
• Someone forced their way into a Shadow Lawn Drive home on Wednesday and stole a Sony PlayStation4, a 50-inch flat screen TV and two pairs of men’s size 9.5 Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
A woman called deputies at 8:30 p.m. to report that she’d been gone for about two hours. When she returned, she noticed that her door was slightly open.
She told deputies she locked the doorknob, but not the deadbolt.
Upon her return, she saw where someone damaged the doorframe to make entry.
The value of the stolen items is $940.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.