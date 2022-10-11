 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg home burglarized; report: video shows person with screwdriver

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Surveillance video shows a person approaching an Orangeburg home that was burglarized Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The surveillance video shows a man driving a white Chevrolet Impala in the driveway of the Cedar Lane home.

The man, who was wearing an orange shirt, got out of the car while holding a screwdriver.

The report claims there are marks on the door and doorframe showing where someone used a screwdriver.

A Sony PlayStation 5 and game controller were stolen. They’re valued at $850.

A deputy reviewed the video and noted that he was able to make a positive identification of the man based on his most recent booking photo, the report states.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a pair each of Husqvarna backpack blowers and trimmers from the Branchville Sports Complex, located at 2645 Classic Road. The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the equipment is $2,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

