Orangeburg hearing held for suspect in death of child’s mother

A man accused of killing the mother of his 5-year-old daughter and then fleeing with the child is now being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, had been held in a Danville, Virginia detention center while awaiting his return to Orangeburg to face charges of murder and grand larceny.

Warrants accuse him of shooting and killing Crystal Jumper at her Louise Drive home on Nov. 1 and then fleeing with their daughter, Aspen Ariana Jeter, in Jumper’s 2015 blue Mazda 6.

Antar Jeter appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday on Wednesday. He said little during the hearing, but answered Clariday’s questions.

At one point, Clariday asked him, “Your current residence is where?”

“I don’t have one,” Jeter replied.

“Where do you work?” Clariday asked him.

Jeter said, “I don’t work.”

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office victim’s advocate spoke on behalf of Jumper’s family and asked Clariday to not set bond on Jeter’s grand larceny charge.

State law prohibits magistrate judges from setting bond on capital offenses, such as murder. A circuit judge, however, may consider setting a suspect’s bond on a capital offense at a later date.

Clariday asked Jeter if he would agree to let a circuit judge address bonds for both the murder charge and grand larceny charge at a later date.

Jeter agreed.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Jumper shot to death in her Louise Drive home and her 2015 blue Mazda 6 missing following a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day last year.

Aspen Jeter, who lived with her mother, was nowhere to be found. Aspen Jeter has a rare neurological disorder and is described as non-verbal and unable to walk.

Authorities began searching for Antar Jeter and Aspen Jeter.

There were sightings of the pair in Fayetteville and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Antar Jeter was taken into custody in Danville on Dec. 9. It was his 47th birthday.

Authorities claim he was driving Jumper’s car. Aspen Jeter was also found with him.

She was reported to be safe.

Aspen Jeter remains in the care of relatives, according to an incident report.

A memorial service for Jumper was held on Jan. 7.

The case remains under investigation.

Antar Jeter is scheduled to appear for his General Sessions roll call on Feb. 27.

If he’s convicted, he faces up to life in prison.