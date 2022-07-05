Orangeburg gunshot victims’ names released; investigation into deaths continues

Two Orangeburg men killed outside of an Ellis Avenue home last Monday have been identified.

The men – Steven New, 40, of 735 Ellis Avenue and Brian McFadden, 39, of Rowe Street – both died of gunshot wounds, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

The shooting took place around 10:12 a.m. Monday, June 27, just outside of 735 Ellis Avenue.

An ODPS officer traveling on Ellis Avenue discovered the shooting victims as he was driving toward Boulevard Street, according to an incident report.

The officer saw one of the men lying on the grass by the sidewalk near the home. The shooting victim was lying face down, unresponsive and blood was on his white T-shirt, the report states.

A gold Mercedes at the scene appeared to have crashed into a fence. The driver’s and rear passenger doors were open.

As the officer approached the Mercedes, he saw a man quickly walk toward the back of the residence, where he collapsed.

Moments before he died, the man told the officer that someone shot him.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.

He asked the public to provide tips that may help law enforcement officers identify the person responsible for the deaths.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

