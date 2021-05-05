Orangeburg gunshot victim: People in car fired shots

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to search for the people who shot two men standing in Goff Avenue, near Alva Street, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies weren’t able to speak with one of the injured men because Orangeburg County EMS had already transported the 26-year-old to the Regional Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery, according to the incident report.

However, the other injured man told deputies that some people in an older model sedan drove by and began firing shots, the report states.

The 18-year-old suffered a “significant injury to his upper body.” The first deputy to arrive at the scene used a combat gauze pack and tape from his medical kit and applied it to the 18-year-old’s wound to control the bleeding until EMS arrived.

The 18-year-old told the deputy that he walked to the nearby church to wait for a friend so they could play basketball, the report states.

He told the deputy he heard multiple gunshots.

Orangeburg County EMS also transported the 18-year-old to RMC for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information in the shooting, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

