Orangeburg gunshot victim in stable condition

A man shot in the head on Wednesday is in stable condition, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

According to an ODPS incident report, the Regional Medical Center contacted police at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday about a person with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 31-year-old male was shot in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive, the report said.

Officers went to RMC to speak to the gunshot victim, who was in and out of consciousness.

He told officers he was near the laundry area of the hotel when he was shot. He could not tell officers if he knew the person who shot him due to his condition.

Hospital security reported that two females dropped the gunshot victim off at the hospital and then drove off.

A female witness at the hotel told officers that she was on the phone with the gunshot victim prior to coming to the hotel. He told her that he had just come from a guy's house.

When the female arrived at the hotel, she noticed the victim was bleeding, according to a redacted supplemental incident report.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crimestoppers at -888-CRIME-SC or ODPS Det. Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106.

