Orangeburg gunshot victim identified; death probed as homicide

blue lights illustration

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who died in a motel parking lot just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The death of Mason Pinckney of Mosley Street is being investigated as a homicide, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Pinckney was discovered in the parking lot of the Palmetto Inn, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers located shell casings along the bottom floor breezeway and in the parking lot next to a black Chevrolet Suburban.

Woman accused of stealing Eutawville man’s truck, boat

