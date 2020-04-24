Orangeburg grandmother shot in leg while sleeping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Newman Street woman was shot in her right thigh while she and her juvenile granddaughter were asleep in the same bed at 12:25 a.m. Thursday.

The woman told deputies that she and her granddaughter were asleep when they heard shots outside the residence.

There was one other adult and one other juvenile in the residence when the shooting occurred. They too heard the gunshots.

No one in the home saw who was shooting outside.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured woman to the Regional Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators found eight shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence.

They collected them as evidence.

In a separate shooting incident at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, a woman’s apartment and vehicle were damaged at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Presidential Drive.

A resident showed deputies where a bullet entered her living room through the front window and then struck the wall.