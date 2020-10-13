Orangeburg father claims son bit off earlobe

He claims the woman damaged his home. He exited the home, using a bat to help him move because he does not have a right foot.

He fell down. The woman allegedly took his bat and hit him with it.

The woman “then fled on foot from the scene,” the report states.

Deputies took the woman into custody at her home and transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A bullet struck a Rembert Street residence around 9 p.m. Friday. The two women inside were not injured.

The two women told police two males recently pounded on their front door. They said one of the males identified himself as a neighbor.

The women looked out a window. They said the males were wearing masks associated with the movie Scream and a dark-colored SUV was in the road in front of the home.

The males left the scene after the women told them they didn’t want to speak with them.

The women said that about five minutes after that incident, they heard multiple gunshots outside of the home, but they weren’t certain they were in fact gunshots, the report states.

Officers discovered nine spent shell casings on the road in front of the residence. There was a shattered glass door at the front of the residence.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.