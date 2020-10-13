Orangeburg father claims son bit off earlobe

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg father claims his son bit off his left earlobe during an altercation at their home on Monday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The 60-year-old father said they were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
He claims his 42-year-old son knocked him down and attempted to choke him.
The son placed his finger in his father’s mouth, the report said.
The father said he bit his son’s finger in an effort to get him to stop.
At that point, the son allegedly “bit the lower left earlobe off of the victim,” the report states. “The victim did have the portion of his ear in his pocket.”
Orangeburg County EMS transported the father to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
He told deputies he didn’t want to pursue charges against his son.
In an unrelated incident, a woman is facing a second-degree assault and battery charge after she allegedly struck a disabled man in the head and arms with a bat.
The Coburg Lane man reported the two had a dispute over the woman’s belongings.
He claims the woman damaged his home. He exited the home, using a bat to help him move because he does not have a right foot.
He fell down. The woman allegedly took his bat and hit him with it.
The woman “then fled on foot from the scene,” the report states.
Deputies took the woman into custody at her home and transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A bullet struck a Rembert Street residence around 9 p.m. Friday. The two women inside were not injured.
The two women told police two males recently pounded on their front door. They said one of the males identified himself as a neighbor.
The women looked out a window. They said the males were wearing masks associated with the movie Scream and a dark-colored SUV was in the road in front of the home.
The males left the scene after the women told them they didn’t want to speak with them.
The women said that about five minutes after that incident, they heard multiple gunshots outside of the home, but they weren’t certain they were in fact gunshots, the report states.
Officers discovered nine spent shell casings on the road in front of the residence. There was a shattered glass door at the front of the residence.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
