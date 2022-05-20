Orangeburg father also charged in neglect case; warrant alleges holes in floor, shotgun by crib

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg father is also facing charges after deputies allegedly discovered “holes in the floors, a shotgun leaning against a baby crib and multiple types of insects” in the home where two children were living, according to a warrant.

Austin Humphrey, 30, of Cavalier Drive, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The children’s 21-year-old mother, Rachel Aslen Kay Wandtke, also of the residence, was charged with the same offense on Monday.

Deputies served Humphrey with the warrant on Thursday.

Deputies allege the couple put their children at “unreasonable risks” of affecting their life, physical or mental health, or safety, according to warrants.

The children were placed in emergency protective custody and into the care of a relative due to the living conditions, according to an incident report.

Wandtke and Humphrey were also charged with one count each of second-degree domestic violence, which is a misdemeanor.

An incident report claims they got into an altercation in front of their children. Both Wandtke and Humphrey had minor injuries, the report states.

If the pair are convicted of unlawful conduct toward a child, they face up to a court fine and 10 years in prison.

A newly released patient allegedly stole a visitor’s SUV at the Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

The owner of the 2017 brown Buick Enclave left the engine running as she stepped away from her vehicle, the report said. The doors were unlocked and a brown Boykin spaniel was in the backseat.

The female patient drove away in the Enclave. The SUV ended up in an accident on U.S. Highway 301 in Santee after a brief pursuit by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Orangeburg County EMS returned the woman to RMC for medical treatment.

Charges are pending, the incident report states.

The value of the Enclave is $24,000.

