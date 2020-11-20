 Skip to main content
Orangeburg father accused of taking child at gunpoint
Orangeburg father accused of taking child at gunpoint

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg father is accused of taking his child at gunpoint from the child’s mother.

Eddie Nathaniel Lee Jr., 18, of 1032 Sulton Court, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and custodial interference.

The case remains under investigation.

Lee allegedly entered the unlocked backdoor of the woman’s Orangeburg home on May 20, according to an incident report.

Warrants allege he “presented a firearm at the mother of his child and demanded that she give their child to him.” He allegedly took the child at gunpoint.

Lee doesn’t have any custodial rights to the child, according to warrants.

Neither the child nor the mother were hurt.

If convicted on both charges, Lee could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

