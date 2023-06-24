An Orangeburg man is accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter until she was unconscious.

Christopher Tucker, 32, of 528 Kings Road, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

The incident occurred over the weekend.

The teen’s father took her to Applebee’s on Saturday night. The teen said she later went to a party with a cousin who snuck out of the house, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety report.

The teen’s mother woke up at 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered her daughter was missing. She couldn’t reach her daughter, so she called the teen’s father at 3 a.m. He went out to look for the teen.

Meanwhile, the teen’s phone was dead and she was unaware her mother was trying to reach her, she said. She stayed at the party until there was a fight.

The teen returned home when her sister was able to reach her and her cousin.

The teen started telling her mother about her evening. When Tucker entered the house, he allegedly started hitting the teen.

The teen’s mother tried to stop Tucker, but he allegedly moved her and started hitting the teen again.

The teen’s mother called police. It was 3:30 a.m.

An incident report states police arrived and “observed the victim lying on the ground unconscious. The suspect was crouched over the victim and the mother was pacing back and forth.”