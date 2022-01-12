Orangeburg Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The robbery took place at 9:17 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 1898 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Video surveillance shows the armed robber coming from the side of the building and into the building, the report said.

The armed robber forced a cashier behind the counter and made him hand over cash. The armed robber fled.

A second cashier told deputies that she was on the floor when she saw the robbery take place.

She then went into the office and called 911.

Deputies attempted to use K-9 units to find the armed robber, but weren’t successful.

The two employees in the store weren’t physically injured.

In other reports:

• A burglar broke into a Bleakely Street home, in Orangeburg, on Tuesday and stole a Sony PlayStation 4 and eight video games.

The stolen items are valued at $800.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1998 white Ford E350 van parked at MCS Auto in Cope.

The auto repair shop is located at 1004 Binnicker Bridge Road.

The theft was reported on Tuesday. The catalytic converter is valued at $750.

• Someone stole heavy-duty electrical wiring from a pivot irrigation system at a farm in Eutawville. The theft was recorded on surveillance video.

The Old Number Six Highway farm owner reported the theft on Monday.

The wiring is valued at about $5,000.

