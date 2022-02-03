Orangeburg Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A gunman robbed the Family Dollar at 2429 Russell Street in Orangeburg at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report.

An employee reported that the gunman jumped over the counter and said, “Give me all the money.”

As the employee emptied the cash register, the gunman said, “I know there’s more in there.”

The gunman raised and lowered the pistol, motioning for the employee to move faster, according to the report.

The gunman was described as a Black male who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, the report states.

He was wearing all black attire: ski mask, hooded sweatshirt, gloves, boots and sweatpants with white block lettering on his left leg down to his knee.

He fled the store on foot, going toward Goff Avenue.

Surveillance cameras recorded the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

In an unrelated report, a man reported on Wednesday that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 1990 white Mercedes Benz parked at a Misty Glen Road property in Elloree.

The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.