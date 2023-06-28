Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities employee was bitten by a dog on Tuesday evening, according to an incident report.

The incident took place as the employee went to the rear of an unoccupied home on Alether Street to repair a gas line.

A pit bull was in the street and began “running full blast” toward the employee, he said.

The dog latched on to the man’s right ankle, the report states.

The man was able to free himself from the dog. The dog then returned to the street.

Officers spoke with the owner of the dog. The dog’s owner said the dog is about eight months old and named “Nasty,” the report said.

Officers claimed the dog and the man’s other pit bull were running loose.

The dog owner said the dogs weren’t current with their rabies vaccinations, the report said.

An officer issued two citations each to the owner: animals running loose and rabies chapter violation.

The DPU worker was transported to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment of the minor wound to his ankle.

Officers also notified the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control about the dog bite.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg area woman reported on Monday that an unknown person mailed a bullet to her in an envelope.

She told deputies she’s received multiple threatening letters in the mail recently.

A deputy retrieved the bullet and envelope as evidence.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg woman reported at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday that someone stole a 9 mm black and blue Taurus handgun.

The gun was stolen from the Dodge Charger of a friend who visited the woman’s Bariboo Road home.

Holly Hill

Police Department

Someone damaged a porcelain sink and a concrete table and bench at Folk Park, located at 1414 Unity Road. Police also found deep tire impressions in the sod.

Maintenance employees noticed the damage on June 15 and reported it to police.

The cost to replace the vandalized items is estimated at $1,500.