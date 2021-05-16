Orangeburg DPS wins Battle of the Badges blood drive

Riddle began donating blood at age 18. She was also one of Monday’s “power red” donors.

“I don’t donate on a regular basis, but I do try to participate in blood drivers or donate to the Regional Medical Center since they offer paid time off to employees when someone donates on their behalf,” she said.

“I lost a good friend as a teenager to an awful car wreck,” Riddle said.

“He spent nine days in the ICU and during that time there, his need for blood was great. His family requested we donate on his behalf, so we all did,” she said. “That was the first time I donated.”

Donald Rickenbaker of Orangeburg began donating blood in 1977.

He participated in the Battle of the Badges for the first time and made a donation in honor of his daughter, ODPS Sgt. Angel Rickenbaker.

He chose to represent an entry for ODPS in the contest, saying, “I believe in what they do and putting their lives on the line for the community. My daughter’s a sergeant for the Orangeburg police department as well so I figured I’d come out here and donate for them and the community.”

He said he enjoys donating blood for a good cause and has given approximately 15 gallons of blood during his lifetime.