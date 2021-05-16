Orangeburg DPS wins Battle of the Badges blood drive

A friendly competitive blood drive among emergency departments saved nearly 85 lives and gave the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety the top prize of “bragging rights” for the most donors.
On May 10, the Battle of the Badges took place when ODPS partnered with the American Red Cross along with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Bamberg Police Department and Bamberg Fire Department.
The event collected 26 units of blood from 31 people who attempted to donate, according to ODPS Officer Lauren Riddle, who works as the department’s recruiter. It was held at the ODPS fire station located at 835 Chestnut St.
“We’re happy with the results,” she said.
ODPS won the competition with 19 participants, followed by the BCSO with six, BFD with five and the OCSO with one, Riddle said.
Out of the 31 participants, 14 were first-time blood donors.
Two donors gave “power red” units. Both of them were ODPS officers.
A “power red” donor, according to the American Red Cross, allows a donor to use a special machine that collects two units of red blood cells during one donation while returning the donor’s plasma and platelets to them at the same time.
Riddle began donating blood at age 18. She was also one of Monday’s “power red” donors.
“I don’t donate on a regular basis, but I do try to participate in blood drivers or donate to the Regional Medical Center since they offer paid time off to employees when someone donates on their behalf,” she said.
“I lost a good friend as a teenager to an awful car wreck,” Riddle said.
“He spent nine days in the ICU and during that time there, his need for blood was great. His family requested we donate on his behalf, so we all did,” she said. “That was the first time I donated.”
Donald Rickenbaker of Orangeburg began donating blood in 1977.
He participated in the Battle of the Badges for the first time and made a donation in honor of his daughter, ODPS Sgt. Angel Rickenbaker.
He chose to represent an entry for ODPS in the contest, saying, “I believe in what they do and putting their lives on the line for the community. My daughter’s a sergeant for the Orangeburg police department as well so I figured I’d come out here and donate for them and the community.”
He said he enjoys donating blood for a good cause and has given approximately 15 gallons of blood during his lifetime.
He plans to participate in the Battle of the Badges again, he said.
Sgt. Angel Rickebaker didn’t donate on Monday because she was on-duty during the blood drive.
She said having her father participate in the blood drive, on behalf of ODPS, meant a lot to her.
“He’s always been supportive of my career,” she said.
She also told her father that if ODPS won the competition that she’d take him out to dinner.
ODPS Cpl. Jonathan Winningham donated blood too.
Winningham said he donates blood sporadically.
“There are situations when people are going to need it,” he said.
“My brother needed it when he had emergency surgery, so that kind of opened my eyes, but I’d donated prior to his emergency surgery,” he said.
Winningham said he wishes he donated more frequently than he does now.
Lt. Jennifer Haig of ODPS also donated in the Battle of the Badges.
“I’ve been donating ever since I was legally able to,” she said. “The really big thing is, a couple of years ago my dad needed blood and someone else donated and saved his life.”
She said that moment two years ago cause her to “get a little more serious about it.”
She also donates through the American Red Cross and RMC.
