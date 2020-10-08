Orangeburg Dollar General burglars get cigarettes, cigars, beer

The man parked his vehicle and noticed a white pickup truck beside him.

He recognized the driver as the person he had an altercation with last week over hunting property, according to the report.

The man asked his daughter to go into the store with him.

He claims the driver of the pickup then pulled out a handgun, waved it and smirked at him.

The white pickup truck left the scene and the man called law enforcement.

The case was forwarded to the Eutawville Police Department.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man claims his 29-year-old girlfriend was abducted early Thursday morning, according to a police incident report.

The woman’s boyfriend contacted police at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The man said he and his girlfriend were walking down U.S. Highway 301 toward the city limits when his girlfriend starting jumping up and down in the road, trying to catch a ride.

A red or burgundy four-door car turned around and picked them up.