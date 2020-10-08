Orangeburg Dollar General burglars get cigarettes, cigars, beer

Orangeburg County
The Dollar General on Five Chop Road has been burglarized twice this week.
Someone entered the store shortly after midnight Monday and stole about $500 worth of cigarettes.
The second break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The thieves stole more cigarettes but also added cigars and 12-packs of Bud Light beer cans to their stack. The items stolen that time were valued at $835.
Video surveillance shows two black males: one was dressed in all black wearing a white COVID mask and the other wearing black pants with a Marshland/Max-4 Camo sweatshirt and camouflage COVID mask.
Both of the subjects were also wearing gloves, the report states.
If anyone has any information on the burglaries, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
In a separate incident, a man reported someone pulled out a handgun and made a threating gesture as he and his daughter were parked at the Hotspot gasoline station in Eutawville.
The man and his daughter had spent the day hunting and decided to stop at the station around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday to get a few items, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man parked his vehicle and noticed a white pickup truck beside him.
He recognized the driver as the person he had an altercation with last week over hunting property, according to the report.
The man asked his daughter to go into the store with him.
He claims the driver of the pickup then pulled out a handgun, waved it and smirked at him.
The white pickup truck left the scene and the man called law enforcement.
The case was forwarded to the Eutawville Police Department.
A man claims his 29-year-old girlfriend was abducted early Thursday morning, according to a police incident report.
The woman’s boyfriend contacted police at around 1 a.m. Thursday.
The man said he and his girlfriend were walking down U.S. Highway 301 toward the city limits when his girlfriend starting jumping up and down in the road, trying to catch a ride.
A red or burgundy four-door car turned around and picked them up.
The man said he got in the rear seat while his girlfriend got in the front.
The driver offered the woman cash for sexual favors, the man said. The man said he did not hear what his girlfriend said in response.
The driver took the couple to their Orangeburg residence. As the woman moved to get out of the front seat, the driver allegedly grabbed her and wouldn't let her get out of the car, the man said.
The man believed the driver had a gun.
The driver drove away, informing the man that they were going around the corner.
The man informed officers that his girlfriend has a history of drug use and sometimes will be gone for hours without him knowing where she has gone.
The incident is under investigation. The woman has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
