Orangeburg Dollar General burglarized

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into the Dollar General located at 4142 Kennerly Road outside Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

A deputy discovered the burglary when he conducted a property check at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday.

He noticed the power was no longer on and there was an opening in the sliding glass front doors.

The tobacco case was open and it looked like someone rummaged through the office, the report states.

A deputy found two loose Black & Mild cigars: one on the floor near the tobacco case and other near tire tracks at the rear exit of the business.

Employees left the store at 10:34 p.m., according to the report. The power went out at 11:20 p.m.

In an unrelated report, a man reported on Tuesday that someone stole his 2009 orange Dodge Caliber from the side of Five Chop Road near Brentwood Drive, outside Orangeburg.

He told deputies that he had been involved in a collision there and his insurance company was going to have a tow truck remove the car.

The tow truck never had a chance to take the car because someone stole it, he said.

The Dodge is valued at $10,000.