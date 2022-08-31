Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Women sought after Walmart riot

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking two females in connection with a June incident at Walmart.

“The two females were involved in a riot and altercation that occurred on June 11, 2022 at the Walmart on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard,” ODPS said in a release.

ODPS is seeking 19-year-old Shamonzhane’ Lakebria Govan, who is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 267 pounds.

The agency is also seeking 18-year-old Zaria Antoinette Mohammed, who is described as a Black female standing 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on the women’s whereabouts is asked to call ODPS at 803-534-2812. Callers may remain anonymous.