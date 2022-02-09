Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Woman says someone used her ID to work at DoorDash

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Georgia woman says someone stole her identity.

The woman, who works in Orangeburg, said someone stole her name, Social Security number and the address she uses when she’s in town, according to an incident report.

The woman received a 1099 tax form from DoorDash in the mail Feb. 5. DoorDash is a company that operates an online food ordering and delivery platform.

The woman said she has never worked at the company and does not know how someone could have stolen her information, according to the report.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a water heater and a central heating and air charging unit from a Dawsey Street home in Cordova.

The homeowner reported the theft on Tuesday, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The stolen items are valued at $1,000.

In other reports, a mother and her newborn both tested positive for marijuana after arriving at the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The nurse also reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.