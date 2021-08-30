Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Woman says she was pistol-whipped

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman claims she was pistol-whipped by a man who blamed her for losing drugs on Sunday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers spoke with the woman at the Regional Medical Center on St. Matthews Road.

She told officers the man blamed her for losing his drugs after he lost them, according to the report.

She claimed the gunman threatened to harm her mother and he also said her father owed him money, according to the report.

The woman alleged the man punched her and struck her five times with a pistol, cutting her head.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man is accused of leading police on a chase through the city at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Johntrell Patrae Duley, of 745 Green Street, Orangeburg, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights. An officer also issued a warning to him for impeding traffic.

According to the incident report, an officer noticed a gold Nissan Maxima traveling “at a very slow speed and had red strobe lights in the rear window” on Green Street near Adden Street.