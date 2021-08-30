Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Woman says she was pistol-whipped

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A woman claims she was pistol-whipped by a man who blamed her for losing drugs on Sunday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.
Officers spoke with the woman at the Regional Medical Center on St. Matthews Road.
She told officers the man blamed her for losing his drugs after he lost them, according to the report.
She claimed the gunman threatened to harm her mother and he also said her father owed him money, according to the report.
The woman alleged the man punched her and struck her five times with a pistol, cutting her head.
In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man is accused of leading police on a chase through the city at 11 p.m. Saturday.
Johntrell Patrae Duley, of 745 Green Street, Orangeburg, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights. An officer also issued a warning to him for impeding traffic.
According to the incident report, an officer noticed a gold Nissan Maxima traveling “at a very slow speed and had red strobe lights in the rear window” on Green Street near Adden Street.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Maxima allegedly sped away, turning left on Cemetery Street, right on Summers Avenue, right on Ellis Avenue, right on Gibson Street, left on Cemetery Street and right on Green Street. It came to a stop on Green Street at Columbia Road.
When other officers arrived on scene, Duley complied with orders and exited the vehicle, the report said.
The office claims that Duley apologized for the incident, saying he was emotional and he had “a lot going on” in his personal life.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked on Stevenson Road in Cope. The property owner reported the theft on Friday.
She told deputies that a trail camera recorded the thefts.
The value of the catalytic converters is $1,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD