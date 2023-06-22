Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman’s black 2010 Honda Accord was stolen approximately 26 seconds after she exited, according to video footage obtained by the police.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday on Riggs Street in Orangeburg.

The woman says she left her keys in the car while she picked up her children from a family member’s house, an incident report said.

Her phone, purse and important documents were also inside the vehicle.

The home’s cameras recorded two suspects exiting the passenger side of another vehicle and climbing inside the Honda.

The value of the Honda is $6,000, the report said.

In unrelated reports:

• An Orangeburg man’s 1998 gold Buick Park Avenue was stolen on Sunday.

The man recently moved and his car was parked at his previous residence, according to the police report.

The vehicle owner says the car was covered with a blue tarp and did not have a license plate.

Neighbors told the man what they saw, and the police have identified a suspect. The suspect allegedly told witnesses that he stole the car for money to get his own vehicle out of the shop.

The value of the Buick is $1,000.

• Six televisions were stolen from the Garden City Suites on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg. According to the incident report filed on Friday, June 16, the TVs were stolen between June 13 and 16.

A housekeeper noticed that a TV was missing from a room and alerted her supervisor. After a thorough inspection, they discovered that a total of six televisions were gone. The Insignia brand TVs included four 42-inch TVs and two 32-inch TVs.

The owner says that each room was vacant during the time the incident occurred.

The total value of the stolen televisions is $1,300.