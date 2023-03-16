Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman alleges that a man she knows sexually assaulted her between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to an ODPS incident report.

The woman reported Wednesday that the man approached her as she was taking out the trash.

He asked if her boyfriend was home. She said the boyfriend wasn’t home and turned around to go back inside.

She heard the sound of someone running behind her.

The woman alleges that when she reached the back porch, the man pushed her onto the porch and sexually assaulted her.

She told police she wants to press charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone reported hearing shots fired in the Mims Lake Road area, just outside of Holly Hill, at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies didn’t find evidence of anyone shooting a gun.