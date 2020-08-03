You are the owner of this article.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Vehicle stolen from gas station
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A silver Lincoln Navigator was stolen from Dodge’s convenience store, located at 1801 Old Edisto Drive, according to an ODPS incident report.

The owner said she left the engine running while she went inside the store around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the report said.

When she exited the store, she saw someone driving her vehicle away.

Officers caught up with the vehicle. They followed it down Zan Street and Boulevard Street, then ultimately to Presidential Drive.

The three occupants bailed from the vehicle after letting it roll into a parked vehicle, the report states.

Officers took a passenger into custody at the scene and parents of two other juveniles brought them to ODPS headquarters. The juveniles are 12, 13 and 16.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

