Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two men are accused of breaking into an Orangeburg shed, according to warrants and an incident report.

Huey J. Williams Jr., 42, of 1207 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova and Samuel David Wolfe, 44, of 917 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg are facing charges of second-degree violent burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Chestnut Street after someone reported seeing a stranger in a shed at 4:40 p.m. Friday.

A man jumped a chain-link fence into the backyard of a Hydrick Street residence as an officer approached. The man then took off down Hydrick Street onto Hillcrest Street and managed to get away.

The officer returned to Hydrick Street. The officer allegedly discovered Williams and Wolfe in someone’s backyard.

Wolfe told the officer that the unidentified man had also been with them, the report states.

Wolfe removed a small knife from around neck and gave it to officers. He also took off his black jacket and placed it on the ground, according to the report.

An officer searched Wolfe’s jacket and allegedly found a small revolver in one of the pockets as well as drug paraphernalia.

Another officer reported seeing Williams take off a jacket and a pair of black gloves.

The jacket and gloves were found next to an air conditioning unit at residence. A knife and flashlight were found nearby, the report said.

Wolfe is also facing the charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The incident remains under investigation.

If convicted, Williams and Wolfe face up to 10 years in prison.