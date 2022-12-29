Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Two accused of breaking into washing machines

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two people are accused of stealing approximately $800 in change from coin-operated washing machines at Riverside Laundromat, located at 380 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

Evan Tyler Joyner, 40, of 220 Cactus Lane, St. Matthews and Anabel Maia Laird, 21, of 5134 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, are each facing one count of non-violent second-degree burglary.

They were taken into custody on Thursday.

The incident occurred 5:55 a.m. on Nov. 15. It was recorded on surveillance video, according to an incident report.

A computer system and coin-operated mechanism were ripped from one of the washing machines.

The owner believes a key was used to unlock the coin collection boxes from the washing machines.

The two suspects allegedly collected the cash and fled.

ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander alleges that the pair returned to the business on Dec. 23.

He said video surveillance footage led investigators to identify the suspects in the Nov. 15 theft.

If convicted, each faces up to 15 years in prison.